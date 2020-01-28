Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Spies Zion Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Dautrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren "Barney" Dautrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren "Barney" Dautrich Obituary
Warren “Barney” Dautrich, age 92, of Reading, passed away at home in Wernersville in the early hours of Sun., Jan. 26, 2020. He was known as Barney to all his family and friends. Barney was a WWII veteran and a career Navy man, a good Christian, and loved life and treated everyone alike. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Doizé (Don), and step-daughters Geraldine “Gerri” Boone, Jeanie Beck, Rose (Robert) Bauman, Betty (Robert) Andrew, Barbara and Joyce Beck sisters Alice Ekenroth, Frances Kline. He is also also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his wife Florence “Dolly” (Beck), first wife Ethel (Unger) and his son Geoffrey Allen, brother Clarence, sisters Ethel Dautrich, Lottie Lorah, Dorothy Wunsch, Grace Hilbish, Mary Rapino. A special thanks to Gerri and Jeanie for taking such good care of him along with Hospice of Ephrata for their caring assistance. Viewing: Thurs., Jan. 30th from 10 to 11 AM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa, 17567. Service: 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM in Spies Zion Cemetery. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -