|
|
Warren “Barney” Dautrich, age 92, of Reading, passed away at home in Wernersville in the early hours of Sun., Jan. 26, 2020. He was known as Barney to all his family and friends. Barney was a WWII veteran and a career Navy man, a good Christian, and loved life and treated everyone alike. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Doizé (Don), and step-daughters Geraldine “Gerri” Boone, Jeanie Beck, Rose (Robert) Bauman, Betty (Robert) Andrew, Barbara and Joyce Beck sisters Alice Ekenroth, Frances Kline. He is also also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his wife Florence “Dolly” (Beck), first wife Ethel (Unger) and his son Geoffrey Allen, brother Clarence, sisters Ethel Dautrich, Lottie Lorah, Dorothy Wunsch, Grace Hilbish, Mary Rapino. A special thanks to Gerri and Jeanie for taking such good care of him along with Hospice of Ephrata for their caring assistance. Viewing: Thurs., Jan. 30th from 10 to 11 AM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa, 17567. Service: 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM in Spies Zion Cemetery. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020