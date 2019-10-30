|
Warren Earl Auman, 92, formerly of Myerstown, passed away in the evening hours on Saturday October 26, 2019, of natural causes in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanette M. (nee’ Himmelberger) Auman, who passed away on March 12, 2015. He was born on December 17, 1926, in West Cornwall, a son of the late William F. and Mabel (nee’ Detwiller) Auman. He is survived by his sister, Mildred Hostetter. He was preceded in death by brothers: Gideon Auman, Carl Auman, William Auman and Eden Auman; and sisters: Almeda Beard, Virginia Ross and Edith Sholly. Step-sisters include, Kathryn Maulfair and Sarah Lutz. He was a veteran of WWII, having served in the Navy. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He took pride in his family, starting with his children: Donna L. (Joseph) Lescisko, William E. (Pat) Auman, Gary R. Auman, Dale A. Auman and Terry L. (Dawn) Auman. He was loved by his grandchildren: Heath (Jess) Auman, Lindsay Auman, Amy Jo (Anthony) Krall and Michael (Lindsay) Benway. He was loved and adored even more by his great-grandchildren: Nora and Pierce Krall, Eric Auman and Cara and Hadley Benway. Over the last several years of his life, he enjoyed one-on-one time with his children, spending most of his time with his daughter, but also spending weekends and extended stays at his three other sons homes. He was always a welcomed guest who greeted everyone with a smile and a story. He will be greatly missed by many, but most of all by his dear family. Relatives and friends may visit with the family, Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E. High St., Womelsdorf. Interment, with military honors, will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VA Hospice Department, 1700 S. Lincoln St., Lebanon, PA 17042. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019