Warren Johnson

Warren Kevin Johnson, 58 of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2020. Formerly of Wyomissing he is survived by his beloved wife Priscilla (Riegel), daughter Katie Jane, his sons Jacob, Nicholas, Patrick and his wife Karla. Also surviving are his parents Marge and Robert Johnson of Massachusetts and Sisters Jenna McCullough and Missy Schittler. Kevin, as he was known to family and friends, graduated from Wilson High School in 1979. He was an entrepreneur, a chef and was involved in the creation of several businesses, the most recent being the catering enterprise KJ’s Kitchen. Throughout his lifetime he was an avid sports fan faithfully following the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox, a legacy passed on to his children. He enjoyed golfing, cycling, coaching youth league baseball and entertaining on Garfield Avenue. Kevin will be remembered for his excellent ribs, smoked food menu, dressing in the style of Bill Belichick, but most of all for his generosity and humanity. A celebration of Kevin’s life was held on September 21, 2020 in Bonita Springs, as friends and relatives around the country simultaneously lifted up prayers and blessings honoring the life of Kevin. A memorial service will be planned at a future date in Berks County. The family has requested donations in his name to The American Heart Association
. .