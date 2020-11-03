1/
Warren Ray Klein
Warren Ray “Foxy” Klein Warren Ray “Foxy” Klein, 95, of Myerstown, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Providence Place, Pine Grove. He was the husband of Dorothy R. (Frederick) Klein, who died May 16, 1995. Born in Bethel Twp., PA on September 27, 1925, he was the son of the late Jacob and Luella (Woomer) Klein. A 1943 graduate of Myerstown High School, Foxy served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII and the Korean War. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Myerstown. Foxy worked as a stock person at Food Fair/Pantry Pride, Lebanon, for 32 years, retiring in 1979. He also worked at Colebrook Loungerie for 11 years, retiring in 1990. Foxy was a member of the Air Force Sgts. Assn.; Liberators Club, CA.; Air Force Gunners Assn.; and 148th Fighter Squadron Assn. Foxy served 27 years with the Air National Guard, retiring in 1971 as a Master Sgt. He is survived by sons, Frederick Klein, of Carlisle, PA, Kendall, husband of Donna Klein, of Myerstown, Scot Klein, of Lebanon; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughters, Cheryl Klein, Lorraine McCachren; and brothers, Guy & Roy Klein. Funeral services are private. A viewing will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. & Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 10-11 a.m at Zion United Methodist Church, 22 E. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
