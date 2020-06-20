Warren Tobias

Warren W. Tobias, 90, of Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Martha J. (Henne) Tobias who passed away February 19, 2018. The couple was married on October 28, 1961. Born in Reading Mr. Tobias was the son of the late Harvey I. and Annie M. (Latshaw) Tobias. He was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Tobias was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reading and was a self-employed CPA in Wyomissing for over 50 years. He was a member of Isaac Hiester Lodge 660 F&AM and a life member of IACPA and PICPA. Mr. Tobias is survived by several nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his brother Charles and sisters Edith Carrozza and Ethel Moser. Graveside service was held at the convenience of the family in St. John’s (Hain’s) Church Cemetery. Reverend Alan Wolkenhauer officiated. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.