Warrene M. James, 80, formerly of Leesport, passed away Wednesday in her Richmond Township residence. She was the wife of the late Jesse R. James Jr. who passed away January 26, 2006. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Warren Earl Frederick and Irene May (Yerger) Frederick. She was formerly employed by Wright’s Knitting Mill in Hamburg and King’s Dept. Store in Reading. She enjoyed traveling to NASCAR races, going camping and following the Philadelphia Phillies. Survivors include her children: Jason E. James and wife, Margaret James, of Pottsville, Kimberly M. Osborne, of Reading, Trudy L. Damon and husband, Michael Damon, of Sinking Spring, and Wendy M. James, of Temple. There are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Ronald, Geraldine, and Joanne. She is also survived by her companion, Ronald Surgeoner. She is predeceased by a son, Jesse R. James III, who passed away in 1961. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Lute officiating. Family and friends may call Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Leesport Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
