Wayne R. Bossler, 65, passed away April 27, 2020 at his home in Reading. He was the son of the late Bruce W. Bossler and Earla A. (Kissling) Bossler. Wayne is survived by his daughter Tanya M. Bossler, significant other of Eric Hoyt of Denver PA and granddaughter, Dakota L. Hoyt. He is also survived by a brother Forrest L. Bossler, husband of Sandra of Garner NC and sister Christy J. Schaeffer, wife of Barry of Sinking Spring. Wayne is also survived by nephew Matthew Fuller and Nieces; Karrissa Ebert, Sara Melcher and Jessica Torok. He was preceded in death by a sister Barbara A. Elmire. Mr. Bossler worked for Hofmann Industries of Sinking Spring for over 30 years. He also worked for Reading Parking Authority after retirement and was a member of USW Local 6996. Wayne enjoyed babysitting his granddaughter, going to the movies and fishing and camping. He was a fan of music and especially liked Frank Sinatra and Steely Dan and enjoyed attending outdoor concerts with family. He belonged to several billiards leagues in Berks County and participated in many Las Vegas tournaments. Wayne was also a longtime member of Arrowhead Golf Course and took several golf trips with friends to North and South Carolina. The family would like to thank the staff at the PA Dialysis Clinic of Reading. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.