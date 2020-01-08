|
Wayne A. Fliegel, Sr., 80, of Schuylkill Haven passed away Friday at the Lehigh Valley E. Norwegian Medical Center. Born March 9, 1939 in Pottsville he was the son of the late Charles and Emma Fliegel. Wayne was a 1957 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. He then went on to serve in the United States Navy for six years spending most of his time stationed on destroyers. After his active service Wayne then went on to serve in the Navy Reserves for many years and was most recently a member of the Tin Can Sailors. He was of the Protestant faith. Wayne was a member of the Teamsters and drove truck for many years for Big A Auto and Lehigh Valley Dairy. Wayne worked with Boy Scout Troop 130 for many years serving many roles including Scoutmaster. He loved to tell jokes and would spread laughter wherever he went. Wayne took pride in his lawn and loved to be outdoors building and working on his home. In addition to his parents Wayne is predeceased by his sister Donna Fliegel. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 59 years the former Dorothy Huber and their children; Deborah Ann George wife of Michael of Shermans Dale, Krista Jones fiancé to Joe Jordan of Schuylkill Haven, and Wayne A. Fliegel, Jr. husband to Michelle of New Market, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren; Daniel, Nicole, Chase, Cara, and Reed along with a half-sister Karen Hoida. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven is entrusted with the services.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020