Wayne C. Haas Jr., 87, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the husband of Marie R. (Yaslunis) Haas. They were married on August 31, 1957 and celebrated sixty-two years of marriage. Born in Jefferson Twp., he was the son of the late Wayne C. and Erma (Kalbach) Haas. Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for sixty years as an equipment operator for Operating Engineers 542. He also worked for DB Dieffenderfer and Brother. Wayne was a member of Holy Guardian Angels RC Church. He was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose 523, Hamburg; Temple Fire Company; Leesport Fire Company; and Perry Twp. Game Association. Wayne enjoyed cutting grass and working on his lawn. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Christine M. (Haas), wife of David Dissinger, Upper Bern Twp.; and Mark W. Haas, and his wife Lisa, Leesport; two granddaughters: Megan E. Dissinger; and Sara (Dissinger), wife of Jason Kellogg; one step-grandson: Jesse Seidel; and two great-grandchildren: Zoey and Lucas. Wayne is also survived by three brothers: Ronald Haas, and wife Miriam, Centre Twp.; David Haas, Mohnton; and Glenn Haas, and wife Lois, Exeter Twp.; and three sisters: Ethel Kerschner, Hamburg; Janet Wentzel, and husband Norman; and Linda Kerr, and husband Philip, both of Wernersville. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 noon from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Inurnment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539-1100 or to the . For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020