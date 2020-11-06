Dr. Wayne R. Morris, DDS., 73 of Wyomissing, passed away on November 5th in St. Joseph Hospital, Bern Twp. Born in Reading, PA., he was the son of the late Dr. Raymond A. and Katharine M. (Mosser) Morris. Dr. Morris was a 1965 Graduate of Reading High School and of Albright College in 1969. He was a graduate of Temple University Dental School in 1973 and had received specialty training in Prosthetics in 1976 from Temple Dental School. Dr. Morris was an Assistant Professor of Prosthetics at Temple Dental from 1973-1978 and had been a staff member of the Dental Training Staff from 1978 to 1988 at the former Community General Hospital, Reading. He had practices in Philadelphia from 1973-1978 and in Reading from 1978 to 2000. Some of his memberships included Berks County and PA Dental Societies, American Dental Assoc., American College of Prosthodontists. Dr. Morris was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Reading. Surviving are his Sons, Matthew W. Morris, Sinking Spring, PA., Philip R. husband of Heather Morris, Blandon, PA; Four Grandchildren, Brittny Seir, Gavin Morris, Madison Morris and Cara Morris. Funeral Services are Private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading has charge of arrangements. Online photos and memories may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com