Wayne Schlottman

Wayne M. Schlottman, 50, of Tilden Twp., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Lisa L. (Salvati) Schlottman. They were married on September 23, 1995 and would have celebrated twenty-five years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son and step-son of the late Elizabeth (Kulp) Weidner and Robert Weidner. Wayne currently worked as a mechanic for Francis L. Werley, Inc., Hamburg. He also worked as a mechanic for twenty-five years for Outten Chevrolet, Hamburg. Wayne always loved to help everyone out. He was a hard worker and really enjoyed his small engine repair as a past time. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Carlee J. Salvati, fiance of Brian Moatz; Courtnee M. (Salvati) Burke, wife of Stanley Burke; Miranda L. Schlottman, companion of Luke Schlappich; and Nicholas L. Schlottman; six grandchildren: Halee, Izaak, Breana, Payton, Axel, Paisley; and Aliyah, the seventh grandchild on the way. Wayne is also survived by his siblings: Barbara Iezzi, wife of Anthony; Albert Ustaszewski; Brenda Famalaro, wife of Lewis; and twin brother: Walt Schlottman, husband of Lori; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Richard Ustaszewski. A visitation with the family will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, with a time for sharing remembrances of Wayne at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family or sent to Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, PA 19533 to assist the family with final expenses. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
