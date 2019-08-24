|
Wayne Boyd Seidel, 97, died August 22, 2019, in his Oley Township residence.
He was the widower of Julia Victoria (Luczewski) Seidel, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. She passed away
November 24, 2010. Born October 24, 1921, in Reading, he was a son of the late Daniel Boyd and Bertha Mae (Oswald) Seidel.
Wayne was employed as a weigh master with Berks Products for 25 years, retiring in 1985.
A World War II veteran, he served in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He was chief of section of the
Antiaircraft Automatic Weapons Artillery Crewman,
participated in the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg,
Germany; and also served with the first army in:
Normandy, Northern France, Scotland, England, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Germany and the United States.
Wayne was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oley. He was a 50-year member of Lodge #62 - Free & Accepted Masons and Scottish Rite Valley of
Reading, also a 50-year member of American Legion Post 878, Oley.
He had a gentleman's farm for 64 years, where he spent his 34 years of retirement. Wayne's favorite pastime was playing the guitar and harmonica, and of course, spending time with all of his grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his two children, Barry W., husband of Lynne B. (Hoch) Seidel, of Oley, and Debra A. (Seidel), wife of Kenneth Manwiller, of Oley. In addition, surviving are his five grandchildren: Wendy (Seidel), wife of Jeffrey Coates, Barry, husband of Roxanne (Townsend) Seidel, Theresa (Seidel), wife of James Beeson, Jason, husband of Karin (Delp) Manwiller, and Julie Manwiller; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Other survivors include his sisters, Arlene Wenger, of Michigan and Gloria Robinson, of Reading.
Wayne was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Boyd Seidel, who died January 20, 1954; and by five siblings: Robert Seidel, Carl Seidel, Clair Seidel, Joan Britton and Dorothy Ann Matz.
Services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley. A
viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.