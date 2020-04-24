|
Wayne Walter Myers Wayne Walter Myers, 81 of Douglassville, PA died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home. Born March 12, 1939 in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late LaVerne Myers and the late Mary (Hamilton) Myers. He was the husband of Antoinette Michele (Kulp) Myers, celebrating 59 years of marriage on January 24. He was an electrician employed by IBEW Local #743 until his retirement in 2001. After his retirement, he planted Faith Orchard on his property, which he and his wife operated until 2019, donating proceeds to foreign missionaries. He was a long time member of Exeter Bible Fellowship Church and served on five short term mission trips to tribal areas in South America and Africa. Additionally, he was a member of the Pennsylvania Backyard Fruit Growers Association and in his younger years, bred and raced Siberian Huskies with the PA Sled Dog Club. Surviving along with his wife are son, Keith Wayne, husband of Kimberly Myers of Birdsboro, PA, daughters, Anita M., wife of Scott Grimes of Parkesburg, PA and Deborah L., wife of Michael Auman of Fleetwood, PA, sister, Helen Seifrit; 6 grandchildren, Jason Casner, Samantha Reynolds, Brianna Myers, Mackenzie Aldridge, Kyle Myers and Jacob Myers; 3 great grandchildren, Ellie Casner, Noah Casner and Sophia Reynolds. He was predeceased by brother, William Myers, sisters, Adeline O’Neill Garber and Blanche Myers. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro, PA. There will be a drive through viewing from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020