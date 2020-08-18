1/
Wendy L. Rumberger
Wendy L. Rumberger Wendy L. Rumberger, 43, formerly of Tilden Twp., passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Kerry B. Rumberger, Tilden Twp., and Linda L. (Noecker) Seyfert, wife of Terry L. Seyfert, Perry Twp. She attended Kutztown High School. Wendy enjoyed yard sales with her mother and Jeff Krick’s impersonation of Elvis. She also loved animals. She is survived by three sons: Miguel A. Sanchez, Jr., Gabriel D. Sanchez, and Jonathan R. Atkinson; a brother: Terry L. Seyfert, Shoemakersville; and a sister: Tammy L. (Rumberger) Mescavage, wife of Michael G., Virginville. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
