Wendy L. Rumberger Wendy L. Rumberger, 43, formerly of Tilden Twp., passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Kerry B. Rumberger, Tilden Twp., and Linda L. (Noecker) Seyfert, wife of Terry L. Seyfert, Perry Twp. She attended Kutztown High School. Wendy enjoyed yard sales with her mother and Jeff Krick’s impersonation of Elvis. She also loved animals. She is survived by three sons: Miguel A. Sanchez, Jr., Gabriel D. Sanchez, and Jonathan R. Atkinson; a brother: Terry L. Seyfert, Shoemakersville; and a sister: Tammy L. (Rumberger) Mescavage, wife of Michael G., Virginville. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com