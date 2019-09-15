Home

Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Wendy Lutz

Wendy Lutz Obituary

Wendy Ann Lutz, 47, of Oley, passed September 6, in her residence.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Molly Ann (Bieber) and the late Lloyd D. Lutz.

She is also survived by her daughter, Alivia Lutz;

brothers: Robert Bieber, Scott Lutz and Fred Lutz; and

several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Joshua D. Lutz.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
