Wendy Ann Lutz, 47, of Oley, passed September 6, in her residence.
Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Molly Ann (Bieber) and the late Lloyd D. Lutz.
She is also survived by her daughter, Alivia Lutz;
brothers: Robert Bieber, Scott Lutz and Fred Lutz; and
several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joshua D. Lutz.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of
arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019