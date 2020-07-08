Wendy Wheatley

Wendy K. Wheatley, 63, of Reinholds, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Hill) Seibert. Wendy was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Wheatley, and they celebrated 28 years of marriage last September. Wendy was raised in Reading, graduating from Reading High School. She was employed as a tax preparer for the PA Dept. of Revenue, and later as a sales representative for a bedding manufacturer from 1990 to 2008. She loved working in her garden, planting vegetables and flowers, and watching the wild birds at her many feeders. Wendy was a loving, kind soul who was always ready for adventure with her husband Tom. Her quick-witted humor and honesty was a joy to all who knew her. She was inspirational, showing great courage and tenacity in the face of adversity, but always remaining pleasant and showing kindness to all. Wendy will be profoundly missed by her family, friends and her beloved dog and cats. In addition to her husband, Wendy is survived by sons, Keith Ronan and his wife Heather of Reamstown, Thomas J. P Wheatley of Ephrata, and Erik Wheatley of Reinholds. Also surviving is a grandson, Finnegan Ronan; a brother, David Seibert of Adamstown; sisters June Lengle and her husband Bill of Ephrata, and Jean Bierman and her husband Bob of Reading; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Ribble. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will begin receiving guests at 2:00 PM. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com