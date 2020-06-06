Westley Archambault
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Westley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Westley E. Archambault, Sr., 76, of Richmond Twp., passed away in his residence on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Rockford, Illinois, he was the son of the late Joseph E.R., and Lucille (Newkirk) Archambault. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1961 and later received an associate’s degree as a Engineering Technician from Penn State University in 1977. He worked as a transmission system operator for Met-Ed/First Energy for 20 plus years, retiring July 8, 2009. He was a member of the American Institute of Electrical Engineers, Sports Car Club of America, and was a former member of the Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association, Duryea Sports Car Club,as well as Teutonia Lodge No. 367 F. & A.M. He is survived by a son: Westley E. Archambault, Jr., husband of Meg L. (Altenderfer), Mt. Penn; two grandchildren: Madeline E. Archambault, New York City, NY, and Noah A. Archambault, Mt. Penn; and a sister: Phyllis C. Hoffman, wife of John, Wilmington, DE. Also surviving are a close companion: Mary Ann Caton, The Heritage, Reading, and a former wife: Catherine (Christman) Kennedy, Reading. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved