Westley E. Archambault, Sr., 76, of Richmond Twp., passed away in his residence on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Rockford, Illinois, he was the son of the late Joseph E.R., and Lucille (Newkirk) Archambault. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1961 and later received an associate’s degree as a Engineering Technician from Penn State University in 1977. He worked as a transmission system operator for Met-Ed/First Energy for 20 plus years, retiring July 8, 2009. He was a member of the American Institute of Electrical Engineers, Sports Car Club of America, and was a former member of the Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association, Duryea Sports Car Club,as well as Teutonia Lodge No. 367 F. & A.M. He is survived by a son: Westley E. Archambault, Jr., husband of Meg L. (Altenderfer), Mt. Penn; two grandchildren: Madeline E. Archambault, New York City, NY, and Noah A. Archambault, Mt. Penn; and a sister: Phyllis C. Hoffman, wife of John, Wilmington, DE. Also surviving are a close companion: Mary Ann Caton, The Heritage, Reading, and a former wife: Catherine (Christman) Kennedy, Reading. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.