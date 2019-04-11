Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Westley Price.

Westley L. Price, 54, of West Lawn, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical

Center.

He was the husband of Michele M. (Rohrbach) Price.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Hyder Jones and Grace (Price) Brown, of Reading.

Westley enjoyed fishing, the Dallas Cowboys and living life to the fullest. Most of all, he loved his family.

Westley was employed at Carpenter Steel for several years.

In addition to his wife, Westley is survived by his

daughters, Brittany and Paige Price; son, Scott Nichlas; grandson, Xander Price; one brother, Wayne Price; and five sisters: Rose Cook, wife of Tim, Brenda Clay, wife of

Calloway, Sandra Prentice, Sharon and Vickie Price. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is predeceased by brothers, Robert and Donald.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



