Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA
View Map
Wilbur J. Eshelman, 99, of Cumru

Township, passed away August 9, 2019, at Columbia Cottage of Wyomissing.

He was the husband of Ruth E. (McComsey) Eshelman. They celebrated 76 years of marriage. Born in Shillington, he was a son of the late John W. and Lillie K. (Deitrich) Eshelman. Wilbur was a 1937 graduate of Shillington High School and was a member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams. He was a lifelong

associate and member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington, where he served on the church council and property maintenance committee, was an usher

captain and participated in "Men of Grace."

Having been employed 42-plus years as an electric welder for Paris Structural

Products Division of Dana Corporation,

formerly Parish Pressed Steel Company of Reading, he retired in 1982 as a master

welder. He served his country honorably during World War II in the Marine Corps earning the rank of staff sergeant and was the recipient of three battle stars having served in several campaigns throughout the South Pacific and the Philippine Islands. Wilbur was a life member of the Russel M. Butterweck

Detachment Marine Corps League, Reading, serving as a trustee, member of the honor guard and bugler. He was a life member of the VFW National Post and a Legion of Honor member with the "Chapel of Four Chaplains" Society.

In his early years he was a Boy Scout, Boy Scout

volunteer, and later presenter of the Eagle Scout

recognition from the Marines Corp League. As an active participant in the Montrose Manor Civic League, he was a major contributor in the design and construction of the Montrose Manor playground pavilion. After retirement he volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Toys for Tots. He

enjoyed hunting, gardening, traveling and especially

enjoyed building, renovating and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Gail A., wife of J. Gregory Colahan, Cumru Twp., Neil A.,

husband of Kathy (Means) Eshelman, Montoursville, J. Scott Eshelman, Mohnton, Gary L. Eshelman, Sinking Spring; his grandchildren: Sean, husband of Elizabeth Colahan, Seth Eshelman, Ian, husband of Erin Colahan; and his great-grandchildren: Riley, Makenzy, Catherine and Tanner.

Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 9:30-11:00 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home. Rev. Thomas Reinsel will officiate. Interment with military honors in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp., will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Wilbur by making contributions to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty Street, Shillington, PA 19607 or the Russel M. Butterweck Detachment Marine Corps League, c/o VFW Post 6150, 550 Columbia Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19607-1122.

The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

Shillington, is assisting the Eshelman family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
