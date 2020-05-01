Wilbur S. Herb, 89, of Reading, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He was born in Oley, PA to the late Frank and Helen Herb; and was the loving husband of Emma M. (Zerbe) Herb spending 32 wonderful years together. Wilbur, along with his wife, were happy to join in Sunday services at Schwarzwald Lutheran Church. He was a U.S Army Veteran having served from 1952 to 1954. He worked as a steel miner first for Bethlehem Steel and then NGK Metals. Wilbur took to retirement in 1992. Wilbur was an extremely hard worker and could fix practically anything. He enjoyed working on his cars over the years, particularly a Dune Buggy built from the ground up, and a Datsun 240Z completely restored all by himself. He is also known for his humorous personality and his ability to make people smile and laugh. Most importantly was the endless love for his wife, and soulmate, who he referred to as the “love of his life”. The love they shared was tremendously deep and sincere. Wilbur is survived by his sister, Ruth Himmelberger; a brother, Ray Herb husband of Guje; a daughter, Sandy Adams; three sons, Scott Hartman husband of Kay, Keith Hartman husband of Heather and Kevin Hartman husband of Jen. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Kendra Webb wife of Todd, Kyle Hartman husband of Ainsley, Alexis Hartman, Nicole Hartman, Kyra Hartman, Brandon Hartman, Heather Adams and Luke Adams; and one great grandchild Avery Hartman. In addition to his parents, Wilbur is preceded in death by his brother, Walter Herb; three sisters, Eleanor Homan, Dorothy Herb and Shirley Spiese. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Details for a public memorial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilbur’s memory may be made to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Rd, Reading PA 19606. Bean Funeral Homes of Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.