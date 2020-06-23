Wilfred G. Reppert Wilfred G. Reppert, 82, of Reading passed away Monday June 22, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Wilfred was the son of the late Samuel and Emma Mae (Kulp) Reppert. He is survived by his daughters, Kim E. Gantert, wife of Edward of Sinking Spring and Kelly J. Gift, wife of Mark of Auburn PA. Wilfred is also survived by two grandchildren, Jennifer and Christine as well as siblings; Jimmy, Mike, John, Joanne and Albert. He is also survived by his long time companion, Carol Seiders. He was preceded in death by siblings; Jerry, Samuel, Butch and Liz. After serving in the US Army, Wilfred was employed by Central Tire as a truck driver/tire man and the City of Reading, doing park maintenance. His greatest hobby was fishing, he loved to go deep sea fishing. Willie played in a country band for years. He was self-taught on many different instruments. Willie had a soft spot in his heart for the stray cats that would come visit him on the porch. As he got older he would sit on the front porch and play his guitar for the neighbors. He loved to make people laugh, telling jokes. He had many, many friends from visiting various social clubs throughout Reading. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th Street Reading is in charge of arrangements. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at: www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.