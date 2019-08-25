Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
322 S. 5th St.
Reading, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
322 S. 5th St.
Reading, PA
Wilfredo Santiago Sr. Obituary

Wilfredo Santiago Sr., 75, of West

Reading, passed away August 22, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Felicita (Torres) Santiago, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born in Orocovis,

Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Victor and Carmen Santiago.

Wilfredo was a devoted member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Reading. He was employed by Rose Corp., formerly Birdsboro Corp., as a machinist since 1963. Wilfredo was an avid runner and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA and also very

involved in the Alcoholic Anonymous as a mentor and sponsor for over 30 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons:

Daniel, husband of Sonia Santiago, West Lawn; Wilfredo Santiago Jr., Shillington; and Victor, husband of Lisa

Santiago, West Lawn. He is also survived by his two siblings, Orlando, husband of Carmen Santiago, Staten

Island, N.Y.; and Myrta, wife of Luis F. Rodriguez, Reading; two grandchildren, Daniel Santiago Jr., Gabriella F.

Santiago; and three great-grandchildren: Daniel A.

Santiago, Lilliana J. Santiago and Ellie M. Santiago; and three stepgrandchildren: Jaime Benn, Joshua Raver and Kathryn Grey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday,

August 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 322 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602. Viewing will be held Thursday, August 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online

condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
