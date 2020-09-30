Wilfrid John “Fred” Koprowski Wilfrid John “Fred” Koprowski, of Muhlenberg Township, died September 29, 2020 at Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the widower of Joan Ann (DeGreen) Koprowski who died October 14, 2007. They had been married for 50 years. Born September 27, 1935, in Reading, he was a son of the late Sigmund and Helen (Ziemba) Koprowski. Wilfrid was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed as a supervisor with H. Oritsky, Inc., Reading for 35 years. After retirement, he worked in maintenance with Holy Guardian Angels Regional School for 5 years. Wilfrid was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. Surviving are his two sons: Timothy J., husband of Antonia R. (DeWingaerde) Koprowski of Newburgh, NY, and Terry M. Koprowski of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include his two grandchildren, Bradley J., husband of Kyle Gekopi and Jessica A., wife of Kevin Keating. Also surviving is his sister, Marilyn, wife of Doug Phillips of North Carolina. Wilfrid was preceded in death by a sister, Janis Ondik. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading (Muhlenberg Twp.), PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holy Guardian Angels Church at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
