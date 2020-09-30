1/
Wilfrid John Koprowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfrid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilfrid John “Fred” Koprowski Wilfrid John “Fred” Koprowski, of Muhlenberg Township, died September 29, 2020 at Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the widower of Joan Ann (DeGreen) Koprowski who died October 14, 2007. They had been married for 50 years. Born September 27, 1935, in Reading, he was a son of the late Sigmund and Helen (Ziemba) Koprowski. Wilfrid was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed as a supervisor with H. Oritsky, Inc., Reading for 35 years. After retirement, he worked in maintenance with Holy Guardian Angels Regional School for 5 years. Wilfrid was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. Surviving are his two sons: Timothy J., husband of Antonia R. (DeWingaerde) Koprowski of Newburgh, NY, and Terry M. Koprowski of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include his two grandchildren, Bradley J., husband of Kyle Gekopi and Jessica A., wife of Kevin Keating. Also surviving is his sister, Marilyn, wife of Doug Phillips of North Carolina. Wilfrid was preceded in death by a sister, Janis Ondik. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading (Muhlenberg Twp.), PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holy Guardian Angels Church at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved