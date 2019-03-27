Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willam Papoutsis Sr..

William Papoutsis Sr., 69, of Reading, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late George and Bessie (Assemes) Papoutsis.

William is survived by wife, Ida M. (Houck) Papoutsis; his two sons, William Papoutsis Jr., husband of Jessie Papoutsis, of Mohnton; and Nicholas Papoutsis, husband of Raelynn Papoutsis; of Wernersville; and three stepchildren: James H. Pelker, husband of Kathy, of West Lawn; Sally M. Bentzel, wife of Neil Bentzel, of York, Pa.; and Brian R. Pelker, husband of Damaris Pelker, of Wernersville. Mr. Papoutsis is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life service will be held at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, certified

celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at

