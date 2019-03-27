William Papoutsis Sr., 69, of Reading, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late George and Bessie (Assemes) Papoutsis.
William is survived by wife, Ida M. (Houck) Papoutsis; his two sons, William Papoutsis Jr., husband of Jessie Papoutsis, of Mohnton; and Nicholas Papoutsis, husband of Raelynn Papoutsis; of Wernersville; and three stepchildren: James H. Pelker, husband of Kathy, of West Lawn; Sally M. Bentzel, wife of Neil Bentzel, of York, Pa.; and Brian R. Pelker, husband of Damaris Pelker, of Wernersville. Mr. Papoutsis is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service will be held at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, certified
celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at
