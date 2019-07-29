Willard G. Angstadt, 87, of Mertztown, died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was the widower of Vivian S. (Schucker) Angstadt, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage before her death on January 6, 2017. Born in Maxatawny, he was the son of the late Clarence L. and Clara M. (Warmkessel) Angstadt.

He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Zion Maxatawny Church, where he was a council person; Kutztown Fire Company; and Teamsters Local 429, where he served as a Union Steward. He worked as a truck driver all his life at various companies, including Burgmeyer Brothers and Transpersonnel. He enjoyed

visiting friends and relatives, playing cards, going to church picnics and mowing the lawn.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy M. Noll; grandchildren, Amanda S. and Adam D; brother, Kenneth and his wife Dianne; sisters, Anna Mae Reinhard and Christine Kline and her husband Paul.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife; brother, Paul Angstadt; and sisters, Ruth Dierolf and Rachel Angstadt.

Services: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, at Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Rd., Kutztown. Calling will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, in the church. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.

Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the church.



