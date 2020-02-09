|
|
Willard S. Dreibelbis, 87, of Perry Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Danner) Dreibelbis, who died November 22, 2015. Born in Perry Twp., he was the son of the late Walter H. and Dorothy (Schappell) Dreibelbis. He was a 1950 graduate of Perry High School. Willard worked for 32 years for Johns Manville. He then worked part-time for Perry Township. In his early years, he was a farmer. Willard was a member of Zion’s Church, Windsor Castle. He was a member of Vaux Lodge #406 F. & A.M., Hamburg; Virginville Grange #1832; Shoemakersville Fire Company and beneficial association, Union Fire Company No. 1 Hamburg and beneficial association; and the Temple, Lyons and Kutztown Fire Companies. Willard enjoyed hunting, country music and going to fairs and the Farm Show. He especially enjoyed going to Cracker Barrel. Willard is survived by three sons: Rodney A., husband of Sheila (Cronrath) Dreibelbis, Perry Twp.; Jeffrey S., husband of Margie (Boyer) Dreibelbis, Perry Twp.; and Kirk D., husband of Dawn (Reinert) Dreibelbis, Richmond Twp.; three grandchildren: Michael Dreibelbis, husband of Rochelle; Stephen Dreibelbis; and Stephanie Honeycutt, wife of Jerry; and six great-grandchildren: Jordan Honeycutt, Kameron Dreibelbis, Kayla Honeycutt, Ragan Dreibelbis, Brooklyn Honeycutt and Clayton Dreibelbis. He is also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Hall, in Texas; and Kathleen Brooks, in Colorado. Willard was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Duffy. Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., with Vaux Masonic Lodge service at 8:00 p.m.; and Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Vaux Lodge #406, P.O. Box 24, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020