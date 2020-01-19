Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Willard L. Driesbach

Willard L. Driesbach, Jr., 79, of Tilden Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the husband of Lori A. (Adams) Bailey. Born in Lenhartsville, he was the son of the late Alma A. (Herber) Driesbach; and the late Willard L. Driesbach, Sr. Willard was an automobile professional and self-employed; operating two gas stations, a sandwich shop, and an auto upholstery business. He also worked for Redner's Leesport for fifteen years. Willard was proud to be a small business owner. He had a passion for antique cars and enjoyed doing upholstery work on them. Surviving in addition to Lori are his children: Amy (Driesbach) Mayer Ames, wife of Dennis Ames, Sinking Spring; and Jason L. Driesbach, Hamburg; three grandchildren: Blake, Koby and Tori; and one brother: Gene R. Driesbach, husband of Diane M. (Seaman) Driesbach, Hamburg. Willard was predeceased by a brother: Harold M. Driesbach. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 7:00 to 9:00 pm and Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hamburg Emergency Medical Services, P.O. Box 186, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
