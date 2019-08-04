Home

Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1185 Summer Hill Rd
Auburn, PA
Willard Alvin Reber, 82, of Allentown, passed away May 1, 2019, in Phoebe Home Inc., Allentown, Pa.

He was the son of the late Guy and the late Martha (Reber) Reber.

He was married to Elva I. Reber for 39 years.

He served in the Air Force and was later employed as a steel press operator at Dana Corp., in Reading.

Survivors: one daughter, Diane, wife of Barry Kessler, of Macedonia; and three sons: David Reber, husband of Lynn Sfanos, of Allentown, Pa., Dwayne Reber and Elizabeth M. Wilson, of Reading, Pa., and Dean Reber, husband of

Tammy, of Manitoba, Canada; granddaughter, Ashley

Kessler, of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandson, Andrew Kessler, of

Seattle, Wash.

Services: 11 a.m., Aug. 17, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1185 Summer Hill Rd., Auburn, PA 17922. Burial in church

cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
