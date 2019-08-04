|
|
Willard Alvin Reber, 82, of Allentown, passed away May 1, 2019, in Phoebe Home Inc., Allentown, Pa.
He was the son of the late Guy and the late Martha (Reber) Reber.
He was married to Elva I. Reber for 39 years.
He served in the Air Force and was later employed as a steel press operator at Dana Corp., in Reading.
Survivors: one daughter, Diane, wife of Barry Kessler, of Macedonia; and three sons: David Reber, husband of Lynn Sfanos, of Allentown, Pa., Dwayne Reber and Elizabeth M. Wilson, of Reading, Pa., and Dean Reber, husband of
Tammy, of Manitoba, Canada; granddaughter, Ashley
Kessler, of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandson, Andrew Kessler, of
Seattle, Wash.
Services: 11 a.m., Aug. 17, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1185 Summer Hill Rd., Auburn, PA 17922. Burial in church
cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019