Willard E. Ruffner, 81, passed away in the morning hours, Monday, July 15, 2019, in his Mohnton residence.

He was the husband of the late Joyce L. (Stott) Ruffner, who died April 27, 2012. Born December 15, 1937, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Wellington and Arlene (Werner) Ruffner. A graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, he worked as a custom kitchen manufacturer and was also a custom woodworker.

He is survived by his children: Todd E., husband of Mary Beth Ruffner; Gregg A. Ruffner, fiance of Sherry E. Trythall; and Steven C. Ruffner, fiance of Sandra Strausser; five grandchildren: Marissa, wife of Nick Ramich; Josh Ruffner; Nicole Ruffner; Alexander McGuire; and Cody Ruffner; and two great-grandchildren, Erosian and Bethanee Ramich.

He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Kline.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home, 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton, with the Rev. Rachael C. Dietz,

officiating. Burial will follow in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Relatives and friends may call Friday, from 9:30 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You!" to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

