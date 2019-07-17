Willard Ruffner

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies during this time."
    - The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
  • "We are so sorry to hear of your loss. May God comfort you..."
    - Lori n Joe McFalls
Service Information
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA
19540
(610)-777-2331
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Willard E. Ruffner, 81, passed away in the morning hours, Monday, July 15, 2019, in his Mohnton residence.

He was the husband of the late Joyce L. (Stott) Ruffner, who died April 27, 2012. Born December 15, 1937, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Wellington and Arlene (Werner) Ruffner. A graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, he worked as a custom kitchen manufacturer and was also a custom woodworker.

He is survived by his children: Todd E., husband of Mary Beth Ruffner; Gregg A. Ruffner, fiance of Sherry E. Trythall; and Steven C. Ruffner, fiance of Sandra Strausser; five grandchildren: Marissa, wife of Nick Ramich; Josh Ruffner; Nicole Ruffner; Alexander McGuire; and Cody Ruffner; and two great-grandchildren, Erosian and Bethanee Ramich.

He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Kline.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home, 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton, with the Rev. Rachael C. Dietz,

officiating. Burial will follow in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Relatives and friends may call Friday, from 9:30 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You!" to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

www.gilesandyeckley.com

Published in Reading Eagle on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details