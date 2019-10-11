|
|
Willard “Merton” Stroble Willard “Merton” Stroble, 83, of Elverson, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was married 62 years to Carol D. Rightmire Stroble. Born in Williamsport, he was the son of the late William F. and Mary E. Snell Stroble. Mert was employed in the Dairy Industry as an artificial inseminator. He started his career with American Breeders Service, Inc. and then was self-employed for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Mert obtained his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying for many years. Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Robin L. Stroble of Knauers; a sister, Billie wife of Doug Ryder of Roseville, CA; and two brothers, Thomas husband of Virginia Stroble of Trout Run and Calvin husband of Connie Stroble of Palmer, AK. He was preceded in death by a son, William Dormer Stroble and by a brother Morris Stroble. Services and interment in Barbours Cemetery, Barbours, PA will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019