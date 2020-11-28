1/2
Willard Uhler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Willard J. Uhler, Jr., 72, formerly of Hamburg, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in Berkshire Center. He was the husband of Charlotte E. (Paulson) Uhler. They were married June 14, 1969 and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in Abington, PA he was the son of the late Willard J. Uhler, Sr., and Marjorie A. (Snyder) Uhler. He graduated from Wilson High School (Easton) in 1965. Following high school, he attended Soumi Junior College from 1966-1968, Carthage College from 1968-1970, and finally Hamma School of Theology, at Wittenberg College, in Springfield, Ohio from 1970 to 1974. He was ordained as a Lutheran Minister on May 24, 1974. Pastor Uhler began his career at St. Luke’s Church in Archibald , and St. Paul’s in Carbondale from 1974-1978. He was then called to serve St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua from 1978-1990; and then was called to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hamburg from 1990 until retirement in 2014, where his is currently a member and Pastor Emeritus. Pastor Uhler retired from ministry on June 1, 2014 shortly after celebrating 40 years of ordination. He was an honorary member of the Hamburg Rotary club, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He had fond memories of playing the Tuba in High School. Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Christian G. Uhler, husband of Amber L. (Janosa), Saylorsburg; and Merideth E. (Uhler) Saul, wife of Justin M., Mohrsville; four grandchildren: Che A. Narvaez, Victoria E. Uhler, Bella P. Uhler, and Charles D. Saul; and a sister: Lenora M. (Uhler) Della Franzia, widow of Ronald, Horsham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, funeral Services will be PRIVATELY held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 am from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg. Funeral Services will be live-streamed on the churches facebook page and YouTube. Burial will follow in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp. Viewings will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg (off street parking in rear), and Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 am in the church. CDC Social Distancing Guidelines shall be followed at all times. Please wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved