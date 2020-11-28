Rev. Willard J. Uhler, Jr., 72, formerly of Hamburg, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in Berkshire Center. He was the husband of Charlotte E. (Paulson) Uhler. They were married June 14, 1969 and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in Abington, PA he was the son of the late Willard J. Uhler, Sr., and Marjorie A. (Snyder) Uhler. He graduated from Wilson High School (Easton) in 1965. Following high school, he attended Soumi Junior College from 1966-1968, Carthage College from 1968-1970, and finally Hamma School of Theology, at Wittenberg College, in Springfield, Ohio from 1970 to 1974. He was ordained as a Lutheran Minister on May 24, 1974. Pastor Uhler began his career at St. Luke’s Church in Archibald , and St. Paul’s in Carbondale from 1974-1978. He was then called to serve St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua from 1978-1990; and then was called to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hamburg from 1990 until retirement in 2014, where his is currently a member and Pastor Emeritus. Pastor Uhler retired from ministry on June 1, 2014 shortly after celebrating 40 years of ordination. He was an honorary member of the Hamburg Rotary club, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He had fond memories of playing the Tuba in High School. Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Christian G. Uhler, husband of Amber L. (Janosa), Saylorsburg; and Merideth E. (Uhler) Saul, wife of Justin M., Mohrsville; four grandchildren: Che A. Narvaez, Victoria E. Uhler, Bella P. Uhler, and Charles D. Saul; and a sister: Lenora M. (Uhler) Della Franzia, widow of Ronald, Horsham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, funeral Services will be PRIVATELY held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 am from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg. Funeral Services will be live-streamed on the churches facebook page and YouTube. Burial will follow in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp. Viewings will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg (off street parking in rear), and Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 am in the church. CDC Social Distancing Guidelines shall be followed at all times. Please wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com