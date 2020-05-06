Lt. Col. William A. Fisher, 98, formerly of Shillington, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Country Meadows in Wyomissing. He was the widow of Elizabeth V. (DeVictor) Fisher who died on November 23, 1994. Born in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late Grover and Edna (Fullington) Fisher. Mr. Fisher was a graduate of the Jersey Shore High School in 1939. During his high school years and after graduation he was employed by the A & P Tea Company in Jersey Shore. In 1940 he started working for the H. A. Whitman Paper Company in Williamsport, PA. In 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during W.W. II. He was discharged from the Army in 1946 and entered the reserves during which he worked for the Fisher Clay Products Co. and the Equitable Life Ins. Co. In 1968 he returned to active duty in the U.S. Army and served his country until retirement ascending to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his years of service he was awarded several citations including the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal; the National and American Service Defense Medal and an Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, among others. He was a member of Saint John Baptist de la Salle R. C. Church in Shillington. Surviving are four children: Kenneth W. Fisher of Cashiers, N. C.; Carol A. (Andrew) O’Donnell of Hummelstown; Cynthia L. (Michael) Garrepy of Columbus, OH and Catherine E. (Scott) Davis of Shillington. He was also survived by six grandchildren: Christopher Fisher, Jodi (Andrew) O’ Donnell, Amanda (Nicholas) Filippelli, Heather (David) Saxer, Jennifer (Kyle) Willetts and Kayla Davis; and three great grandchildren: Carley Fisher, Kyler Fisher and Ethan Willetts. Service and Interment will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with full military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Keystone Military Families, 331 Main Street, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 7, 2020.