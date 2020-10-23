William A. Schaeffer William A. Schaeffer, age 71, of Womelsdorf passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of 40 years to Bonnie L. (Watt) Schaeffer. Born in Bernville on December 24, 1948 a son of the late Norman Schaeffer and Blanche (Harry) Engle. He was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School. Bill retired from Reading Alloys after 20 years of service. He was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) U.C.C. and a life member of the Robesonia Fire Company. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and doing yardwork. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Karen L. wife of Troy Lape and Lisa M. Roeder fiance of Steve Wilson; two brothers, Robert and Randy Schaeffer; a sister, Linda Wolf; four grandchildren, Nathan, Zachary, Chandler, and Taylor; and his cat, Smokey. He was predeceased by a brother, Barry Schaeffer, and his favorite dog, Daisy. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:30am at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Jefferson University Hospital at www.giving.jefferson.edu
Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com