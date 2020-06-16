William A. Wealand Jr.
William A. Wealand, Jr. William Adam Wealand Jr., 61, of Reading passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph – Penn State Health. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William Adam Wealand Sr. and Helen Scharett. William enjoyed watching sports, long rides in the country, going to the farmer’s market on the weekends. He also loved his visits from Pets on Wheels, the dogs always brightened his day. William is survived by his sisters; Cynthia Pierce, wife of Ed of Corvallis, MT, Barbara Wealand, of Bernville, Kathleen Rake, of Womelsdorf, his 5 nephews, and 1 niece. He is preceded in death by his sister, Carol Wealand. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William A. Wealand Jr.’s name to Pets on Wheels by visiting www.petsonwheels.com. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
