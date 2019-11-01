|
|
William R. “Andy” Anderson, 76, of Laureldale, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Carol W. (Wise) Anderson. Andy was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a graduate of East Hampton High School in New York. He served on church council at the former Epiphany Lutheran Church in Temple and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Laureldale. Andy served as a police officer for Cumru Township, then as an officer and fire arms instructor for the ConRail Police Department until his retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam, earning the rank of Sergeant, and continued to exhibit his military pride throughout the remainder of his life. In addition, he volunteered as a fire fighter with Goodwill Fire Company and volunteered with the Muhlenberg Ambulance. Andy enjoyed camping, his pets, tinkering in his workshop and, above all, shared his love and devotion to his family. In addition to his wife Carol, with whom he spent 53 loving years, Andy is survived by his daughters, Jennifer L. Anderson-Wenger, wife of Aaron Anderson-Wenger, of Laureldale; and Beth J. Hendrickson, wife of Scott Hendrickson, of Temple; and his grandchildren: Brittney Fox, wife of Tristan Fox; Kayla Ernst; Jeffrey Ernst Jr.; Drake Anderson-Wenger; Alyssa Hendrickson; Helena Ernst; and Ayden Hendrickson. He was excited about the upcoming arrival of a great-grandchild, Ember. In addition, two great-grandchildren preceded Andy in death, but, they are with him now. He also has surviving siblings: Allen Anderson, of Piscataway, N.J.; Linda Anderson-Cajigas, of Shoemakersvillep; and Lillian Anderson, of Florida. Memorial service followed by Military Honors rendered by the United States Marine Corp. will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans Making a Difference, 645 North 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601; Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or the Fallen Hero Wreath Program, 42 Nearwood Lane, Levittown, PA 19154, in memory of Mr. William R. Anderson. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019