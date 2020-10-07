William Anthony Schmidle, Jr. William (Bill) Anthony Schmidle Jr., age 93, of West Lawn, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born in Marshall, Missouri on July 1, 1927, the son of William A. and Agnes L. (Kessler) Schmidle. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy J. (Weimholt) Schmidle, in 2005. Bill served in the Navy during WWII, then graduated from Missouri Valley College. He was employed as an underwriter for Travelers Insurance, a job which brought him and his family to Reading, PA. Throughout his life he had many interests and hobbies. Bill was an avid downhill skier, golfer and motorcyclist well into his 90th year. Bill is survived by his children Cynthia D. (Daniel) Knittle of Etters, PA, Carolyn M. (Douglas) Anzalone of West Stockbridge Massachusetts and William A Schmidle, husband of Heidi Liebich, of Mohnton; Grandchildren Kristofer and Alexander Knittle, Spencer, Blake and Quinn Schmidle and Sarita Anzalone; great grandson Lucas and his sister Mary Ann, wife of Robert Cudney of Palatine, Illinois. He was predeceased by his sisters Beatrice Westhoff and Isabella Feltman.



