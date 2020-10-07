1/
William Anthony Schmidle Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Anthony Schmidle, Jr. William (Bill) Anthony Schmidle Jr., age 93, of West Lawn, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born in Marshall, Missouri on July 1, 1927, the son of William A. and Agnes L. (Kessler) Schmidle. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy J. (Weimholt) Schmidle, in 2005. Bill served in the Navy during WWII, then graduated from Missouri Valley College. He was employed as an underwriter for Travelers Insurance, a job which brought him and his family to Reading, PA. Throughout his life he had many interests and hobbies. Bill was an avid downhill skier, golfer and motorcyclist well into his 90th year. Bill is survived by his children Cynthia D. (Daniel) Knittle of Etters, PA, Carolyn M. (Douglas) Anzalone of West Stockbridge Massachusetts and William A Schmidle, husband of Heidi Liebich, of Mohnton; Grandchildren Kristofer and Alexander Knittle, Spencer, Blake and Quinn Schmidle and Sarita Anzalone; great grandson Lucas and his sister Mary Ann, wife of Robert Cudney of Palatine, Illinois. He was predeceased by his sisters Beatrice Westhoff and Isabella Feltman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved