Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. "Bill" Brown


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. "Bill" Brown Obituary
William “Bill” B. Brown, 79, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center. Born December 21, 1940 in Reading, Bill was the son of the late Robert H. Brown husband to the late Julia Brown. He was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School and went on to serve his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Air Force and PA Air National Guard during the Vietnam War. Bill then worked at Charles F. Luppold, Inc. for 42 years as a sheet metal estimator. Bill was a world traveler, touring 90 different countries. He spent many summers in his favorite country, Estonia. Bill is survived by his two children, Melody H. (Brown) Kurtz, wife of Ronald L. Kurtz and Douglas A.H. Brown, husband of Donna L. (Siegel) Brown. In addition to his two children, he is also survived by his three grandchildren, Rachel L. (Kurtz) Lentz, wife of John S. Lentz, Eric R. Kurtz and Derrick A. Brown. Services for Bill will be private. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -