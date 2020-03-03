|
William “Bill” B. Brown, 79, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center. Born December 21, 1940 in Reading, Bill was the son of the late Robert H. Brown husband to the late Julia Brown. He was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School and went on to serve his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Air Force and PA Air National Guard during the Vietnam War. Bill then worked at Charles F. Luppold, Inc. for 42 years as a sheet metal estimator. Bill was a world traveler, touring 90 different countries. He spent many summers in his favorite country, Estonia. Bill is survived by his two children, Melody H. (Brown) Kurtz, wife of Ronald L. Kurtz and Douglas A.H. Brown, husband of Donna L. (Siegel) Brown. In addition to his two children, he is also survived by his three grandchildren, Rachel L. (Kurtz) Lentz, wife of John S. Lentz, Eric R. Kurtz and Derrick A. Brown. Services for Bill will be private. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020