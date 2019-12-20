|
|
William L. Balthaser Sr., 80, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away December 19, 2019 at home. Bill was born March 17, 1939, in Mohrsville, Pa., to the late John R. and Ada (Blatt) Balthaser. Bill was a 1957 graduate of Hamburg High School and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas and Germany. He worked as a Customer Service Engineer for the Burroughs Corp/Unisys for 38 years. He was predeceased by a son, William Jr.; two brothers, John and Dale; two sisters, Doris Koenig and Carol Loose. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane (Herring) Balthaser; their sons, Michael, of Pine Grove; and Mark (wife, Michelle), of Harrisburg; four grandchildren; and a brother, Scott, of Harrisburg. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to in his memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019