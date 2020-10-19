William Baseley

William D. “Bill” Baseley, 94, of Douglassville, husband of Carolyn N. Baseley, died at home on Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in East Pennsauken, NJ, he was the son of the late Tracey C. and Mary E. (McKnight) Baseley. Bill and Carolyn married in 1949 and celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in June of 2020. In addition to his wife Carolyn, Bill is survived by his daughter Sharon Madden and son W. Davis “Dave” Baseley; grandchildren Jeffrey Baseley, Erin Forshey, Heather Ruggiero, and Devon Madden; and great grandchildren Abigail, Elizabeth, Corinna, Elliana, Samuel, Maggie Lyn, Amalia, Quinn, and Evie. Surviving siblings are Elsie Miller, Elizabeth Cattermole, and Richard Baseley. He was predeceased by sisters Alice, Irene, Ada, Edna, and Judith. Bill was a 1944 graduate of East Greenville High School. He served honorably in the Navy during WWII. He attended Lafayette College, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics in 1950. He taught Math and Sciences in Amity High School for five years before moving into the developing industry of semiconductors and microelectronics. A point of pride was contributing to the technology that sent the first men to the moon in 1969. He retired in 1990. After retiring Bill and his wife embarked on traveling the country in a succession of RVs for 18 years. Their wheels rolled through 49 states, including two journeys to Alaska and much of Canada. They also enjoyed several trips abroad. Among Bill’s effects are the shoes he wore on the Great Wall of China after becoming a Cancer Survivor in 1987. Bill and Carolyn also participated in the Relay For Life
, volunteered for the Red Cross, and delivered Meals-on-Wheels. Bill was a member of the Amity Township Lions Club since 1952 and served in many local club and District offices. He was a member of Shenkel United Church of Christ, serving for a time as Elder. He loved playing golf. Phillies and Eagles were favorite teams. Internment and memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club International Foundation at 300 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook IL 60253.