|
|
William E. (Bill) Bennis, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong Reading area resident, he is survived by his wife of 63 years Marilyn (Ziegler) Bennis, three children, Susan (Al) Kappenstein of Sinking Spring, Michael (Jillian) of Hingham, MA, and Debra of Shillington, as well as five grandchildren, Emily Levan (NYC), William Levan (Sinking Spring), and Jack, Catherine and Grace of Hingham, MA. The youngest of five children of Walter and Mable Bennis, he is also survived by his beloved brother Walt (94), of the Highlands, Wyomissing. Upon graduating from Central Catholic in 1950 he began a 40 year career at Carpenter Technology which was interrupted by the Korean War where he served on the USS Lake Champlain (CV-39), a flagship of Carrier Task Force 77. Upon discharge he attended the Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, studying metallurgy and mathematics. Bill had a natural affinity with numbers and eagerly applied those skills in Carpenter’s engineering department for many years. He became an expert in energy management and took great pride in helping Carpenter reduce fuel costs as Manager of Corporate Energy Affairs. He served as Natural Gas Chairman of the Industrial Energy Consumers of PA as well as the Chairman of the Energy Committee of the American Iron and Steel Institute from 1984-86. He left Carpenter in 1991 and established his own energy consulting practice helping other companies, including Hershey Corp and Westin Foods, lower their energy costs, before retiring in 2005. A devoted Catholic, Bill served as usher at St. Ignatius for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golf and tennis and was an avid fan of many sports teams, especially the Phillies. He enjoyed few things more than watching the Phils on a summer night with a cold beer. He coached Lincoln Park youth baseball and was an honorary lifetime member of the Reading Berks Basketball Association. More than anything Bill was a loving and dedicated family man who will be greatly missed by those he’s left behind. Funeral services will be private with interment at Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Church or a . Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020