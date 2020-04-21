|
|
William K. Bouarouy, 75, passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He was a loving husband and father of six children. William was born on February, 28, 1945 in Pakse, Laos to Bounpheng Bouarouy and Koune Thongla. William and his family came to the U.S. in 1979 and lived in Columbus, Ohio prior to moving his big family to Pennsylvania. He made many sacrifices to bring his family to America to have a better life. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the values of family, education, and pursuing your dreams. He was a firm believer in working hard to achieve great things in life. William is survived by his wife Khamphay Bouarouy of 51 years, and six children, Phet (daughter), James (Son), Joe (Son), Souksombath (Son), Jonny (Son), and Michael (Son). Also, survived by his two sisters, Chammone Bouarouy and Kesone Bouarouy and two brothers, Johnny Samane Bouarouy and Robert Samone Boualoy. He came from a big family with 10 siblings, 12 loving grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. William is an ambitious and courageous man who served as an advocate and leader to the Laotian community. William graduated from Franklin University and went on to get a master degree in Business Administration, a Ph.D, and a Doctor of Philosophy at Pacific Western University. He truly valued education and wanted to be a good role model for his children. William enjoyed politics and watching sports, such as boxing and horse racing. He had a passion in writing and wrote several books, including “The Roots and Conflicts of Indochina” in 1992. He will be forever missed by all his loving family and friends, especially his wife, Khamphay. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020