William J. Boyer, 77, of Newmanstown, passed away
Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
He was the husband of Julia B. (Koch) Boyer, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage on Dec. 10th. William, a son of the late James and Helen (Belles) Boyer, was born in Reading.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Kim H., wife of Elvin Hurst Jr., Newmanstown; and Robert M. Boyer, husband of Stephanie, West Lawn; four grandchildren: Tyler L. and Kody R. Hurst, and Samantha Jo and AJ Boyer; and his beloved dog, Bubba.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia
Zimmerman and Betty Sholley.
He retired from Snap-On Tools, having previously worked as a plumber for Rudy Gardner Plumbing. He was a member of Pioneer Hose Company #1, Robesonia, where he was very active and a past assistant chief.
Services are private at his request. Lamm & Witman
Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 21, 2019