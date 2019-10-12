|
William C. Kline Jr. William C. Kline Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, October 11, 2019. For 52 years, he was married to Joan D. (Minnich), who passed away February 14, 2012. Born in West Reading, William graduated from West Reading High School, ‘55. William was the starting guard and linebacker on the undefeated West Reading High School football team of 1955. After graduating, he proudly served his nation as a Marine. William returned to Reading and went into business as the proprietor of Kline Cut Rate. Later in life, he worked in security for the Reading Hospital. After retiring, he worked as a bus aide for the Wilson School District. A fan of all Philadelphia sports, William particularly enjoyed the Phillies. He was proud of all his grandchildren and their achievements. William is survived by his children: Kyle W., husband of Kristen Kline, of West Lawn, Kimberly A., wife of Robert Warkoczewski, of Mohnton, and Tracey L. , wife of Perry Kern, of Wernersville. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Nicholas, Michael, Alison, Amanda, Keionna, Lindsey and Dalton; and his great-grandsons, Julian and Gunner William. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, Shelly. He will be greatly missed by his best friend and dog, Korkie. Services for William will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends and family are invited to view from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, where military funeral honors will be rendered. William’s children ask that donations in their father’s memory be offered to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019