William “Bill” Callahan, whose 89 years were filled with a large and loving family, a devotion to work and church, a love of travel and the beach, and an abundance of paperback thrillers and sentimental songs, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He was married for nearly 63 years to Patricia A. (Kane) Callahan, who spent a final quiet hour with Bill just before his passing. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on June 2, 1930, William P. Callahan Jr. was a son of William P. and Delia (Tighe) Callaghan. He was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53. He graduated from Villanova University in 1957. It was through a Villanova buddy (later his brother-in-law) that he met Pat. They were married on June 21, 1958, and honeymooned on Cape Cod, which remained a favorite family vacation destination. The couple began their life together in South Plainfield, New Jersey, and in 1966 moved to Holyoke, Massachusetts, where they raised their seven children. In 1997, they moved to Reading, Pat’s hometown. He was a parishioner of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. Trained as an engineer, Bill worked as an executive for Worthington Corporation, Spalding, and Zero Manufacturing. In retirement he volunteered at the West Lawn/Wyomissing Hill Library. Always an avid reader, he enjoyed mysteries, thrillers and his beloved New York Times. He loved to travel—and relished planning vacations almost much as the trips themselves. He was most happy spending time with Pat and their large family, especially at the beach. Bill was the father of William III, Mary, Jerry, Anne, Catherine, Matthew, and Brian, and father-in-law to Nancy, Philip, Susie, John, Julie, and Marcie. He had 14 grandchildren: Gina, Cara, William IV, Andrea, Teresa, Eamon, Una, Catherine, Kane, Laura, Colin, Elise, Solomon, and Finleigh; and three great-grandchildren: Maddy, Teddy, and Delia. He was predeceased by three siblings: Margaret, John, and James. Services will be private, with a memorial Mass celebrated at a later date. Donations in Bill’s memory can be made to St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington PA 19607, or West Lawn/Wyomissing Hill Library, 101 Woodside Ave, West Lawn PA 19609. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fund memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020