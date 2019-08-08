Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Carraway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Carraway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Carraway Obituary

William Howard Carraway, 70, of

Reading, was a son of the late Isaiah and Ruth (McDaniel) Carraway. William is the third of six children born within this union.

Born March 4, 1949, he departed from this realm on May 22, 2019.

He is survived by his children, William Fisher and

Charlotte Beasley, both of Reading; his brother, Dr. Vernon Carraway, of State College; his sister, Yvonne Copeland, of Kannapolis, N.C.; and his sister, Sheila Carraway, of

Reading.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Isaiah; along with his siblings, Ronald and Patricia Carraway.

Home going services will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends will

gather in the funeral home before services on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Carraway family.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now