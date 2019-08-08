|
|
William Howard Carraway, 70, of
Reading, was a son of the late Isaiah and Ruth (McDaniel) Carraway. William is the third of six children born within this union.
Born March 4, 1949, he departed from this realm on May 22, 2019.
He is survived by his children, William Fisher and
Charlotte Beasley, both of Reading; his brother, Dr. Vernon Carraway, of State College; his sister, Yvonne Copeland, of Kannapolis, N.C.; and his sister, Sheila Carraway, of
Reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Isaiah; along with his siblings, Ronald and Patricia Carraway.
Home going services will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends will
gather in the funeral home before services on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Carraway family.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019