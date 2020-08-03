William “Bill” E. Cook Jr, 95, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020, in the care of Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of 69 years to H. Irene (Gartner) Cook. Born in Reading to the late William E. Cook, Sr. and Verna (Buck) Cook, Bill graduated from Wilson High School ’43. He served his country honorably in the Air Force, and he entered into the Air Force National Guard after his active duty service. After 30 years of duty with the Air Force National Guard, Bill retired as a Colonel. Throughout the course of his military career, Bill logged over 3,000 hours behind the yokes of his planes and jets. He was a true handyman who enjoyed working on his home. An active man, he enjoyed skiing and tennis. He was a parishioner of Atonement Lutheran Church. As a civilian, Bill work at Western Electric for over 30 years, retiring as a Supervisor. Bill was a member of the Silver Swallows, the Flying Dutchman Ski Club, the Young Republicans, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. In addition to his wife, Bill will be remembered by his children: James E. and Tammy Cook of Muhlenberg and Cynthia L. wife of Michael Lorish of Muhlenberg; his granddaughter Natalie K. Cook; and his brother Harry Donald husband of Darlene Cook of West Wyomissing. He was predeceased by his infant son Robert, his son William “Billy” K. Cook, and by his brother, John “Jack” Cook. In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family asks that contributions in his memory be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Services for Bill will be private at the convenience of his family. He will be laid to rest on the family plot in Laureldale Cemetery. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to assist the Cook Family. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
