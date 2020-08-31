William J. Coyle, Jr., 78, of Maidencreek Township, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. Born March 17, 1942 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Evelyn E. (McCreary) and William J. Coyle, Sr. His wife of 28 years, Florence C. “Flo” (Masiak) Coyle, passed away on July 21, 2019. Bill worked for Container Corporation from 1962 to 1996. He worked as a lab technician, project engineer and quality manager. He also worked from 1996 to 2014 for Graphic Packing Corporation as the total quality manager as well as in technical sales. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown where he was very active as a Eucharistic Minister and also doing many odd jobs around the church. He was a 1960 graduate of Spring Ford High School and loved wood working, yard work and, after her death, visiting Flo. Bill is survived by his sons, W. Scott Coyle, husband of Karen (McMaster) Coyle, New Oxford, PA, and Brian K. Coyle, his step-son, Richard M. Jones, husband of Mary Lou (Coleman) Jones, Scranton, step-daughter, Regina M. (Jones) Custer, wife of James L. Custer, Pottstown, his grandchildren, Tyler and his wife, Cassidy, Tanner and his wife, Natalie, his step-grandchildren, Matthew, Kyle and his wife Aimee, Rebekah and her husband, Adam, Katie and her husband, Ryan, Ryan and Sarah, his great-grandson, Liam and by his step-great-grandchildren, Lily, Zachary, Everett, Charlie, Felicity and Westley. Along with his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in by his sister, E. June (Coyle) Miller. A Memorial Mass for Bill will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown with Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s UCC Cemetery, Molltown. A visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for our dear friend, Bill and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
