Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for William D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D'Andrea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D'Andrea Obituary
William Andrew D’Andrea Jr., 80, of Reading, Pa., and Vero Beach, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in VNA Hospice House, in Vero Beach. Born in Torrington, Conn., he was the son of the late William Andrew and Anita M. (Finello) D’Andrea. William proudly served in the U.S. Marines. Early in his life, he relocated to Syracuse, N.Y., where he met the love of his life and future bride, to whom just celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. In 1980, they relocated to Pottstown, Pa., and together founded Family Camping Outlet. In addition to his wife, Yvonne, William is survived by his children: Cheryl Lovecchio (Vito), Cicero, N.Y.; William A. (Sharon), Reading, Pa.; Kimberly Lindgren (Robert), Sanatoga, Pa.; Wendy Baldwin (Greg), Birdsboro, Pa.; 13 grandchildren: Steve (April), Jeremy (Kerry), Rebecca (Logan), Angela (Alexander), Robbie, Holly (Matthew), Rachel (Dan), Ryan (Caroline), Sarah, Billy, Matthew, Anthony and Joseph; and 11 great-grandchildren: Stephen, Andrew, Eva, Cecilia, Ella, Avila-Rose, Liam, Genevieve, Zelda, Joseph-Paul and Alexander; and his loving dog, Tazzie. Also surviving are his sister, Geraldine Downey; and brother, Paul D’Andrea. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Exeter Township. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -