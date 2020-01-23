|
William Andrew D’Andrea Jr., 80, of Reading, Pa., and Vero Beach, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in VNA Hospice House, in Vero Beach. Born in Torrington, Conn., he was the son of the late William Andrew and Anita M. (Finello) D’Andrea. William proudly served in the U.S. Marines. Early in his life, he relocated to Syracuse, N.Y., where he met the love of his life and future bride, to whom just celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. In 1980, they relocated to Pottstown, Pa., and together founded Family Camping Outlet. In addition to his wife, Yvonne, William is survived by his children: Cheryl Lovecchio (Vito), Cicero, N.Y.; William A. (Sharon), Reading, Pa.; Kimberly Lindgren (Robert), Sanatoga, Pa.; Wendy Baldwin (Greg), Birdsboro, Pa.; 13 grandchildren: Steve (April), Jeremy (Kerry), Rebecca (Logan), Angela (Alexander), Robbie, Holly (Matthew), Rachel (Dan), Ryan (Caroline), Sarah, Billy, Matthew, Anthony and Joseph; and 11 great-grandchildren: Stephen, Andrew, Eva, Cecilia, Ella, Avila-Rose, Liam, Genevieve, Zelda, Joseph-Paul and Alexander; and his loving dog, Tazzie. Also surviving are his sister, Geraldine Downey; and brother, Paul D’Andrea. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Exeter Township. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020