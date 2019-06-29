William J. Diehl Jr., 89, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Margaret (Casserly) Diehl, who passed away June 5, 2009. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late William J. Diehl Sr. and Anna

(Bishop) Diehl. Bill was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church and served in the United States Army and United States Army National Guard for 34 years. He started his career working for the Pennsylvania

Railroad, Penn Central and retired from Conrail in 1990

after working for the railroad for 35 years. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and in Minersville with his train friends.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Diane Lerch, loving

companion of David A. Wagner, of Shillington; and his grandchildren, Kirsten M. Kauffman, wife of Christopher Kauffman, and Matthew W. Lerch; and his great-granddaughter, Kensington G. Kauffman.

Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121

Kutztown Road, Laureldale, at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, on

Monday, July 1, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Railway Restoration Project 113. Checks can be sent to 113 E. Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954 in memory of Bill Diehl. This is where Bill loved spending time and made a lot of friends there.

