William Drew Currie Brannen William Drew Currie Brannen, 65, of West Lawn, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:33 pm in his residence with family by his side, following a brief battle with cancer. Born in Montreal, Quebec Canada, Drew was the son of the late William A. and Claire E. (Currie) Brannen. He was a 1973 graduate of Wilson High School. In 1981 Drew began working at Three Mile Island cleaning the contaminated areas of Reactor II following the 1979 accident. In 1982 he was employed by Titus Generating Station as a receiving clerk where he remained until the plant’s closing in 2013. Drew was a loving son who cared for both his parents as their caregiver; he was a loving uncle and great uncle. Although a friend to many, he cherished his time alone. He participated in many long distance runs and treasured all the T-shirts he collected. Later, Drew’s interest turned to cycling. It was nothing for him to log 50 mile rides a day and 100 miles when at the Delaware beaches. Kayaking at Blue Marsh became his passion later in life. He loved collecting unwanted items from the shore and creating beautiful art pieces. Drew is survived by his sister Beverley C. Lauver, wife of Dale Lauver of Lincoln University, PA and his brother Paul Harris Brannen, husband of Michele Brannen of Wyomissing. He is also survived by his nephews Adam Lauver, husband of MaryGrace Lauver; Derek Lauver and his companion Rei Ishizuka; Michael Harris Brannen, husband of Jennifer Brannen; Alex Stone, husband of Casey Stone and his great nephews William, Van, Pierce, Colin and Paul. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, at the convenience of the family. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Inurnment will take place in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be given online in Drew’s memory at helpingharvest.org/donate/ and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.